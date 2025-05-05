Canadian Dollar holds steady as markets await key movers

- The Canadian Dollar remains entrenched near 1.38 against the Greenback.
- Investors are expecting a trade showdown between President Trump and Prime Minister Carney.
- Fed rate call expected to keep rates steady, but policymaker language will be key this week.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is holding steady against the US Dollar (USD) to kick off the new trading week, with USD/CAD holding steady near the 1.3800 handle. Trade tensions continue to simmer away on the back burner between the US and Canada, and an incoming discussion between US President Donald Trump and newly-minted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to deliver some sparks.
The latest batch of key Canadian employment figures are due at the end of the week, but the key headline generators for Loonie traders will be this week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) rate call. A fresh round of trade-focused talks is expected to kick off following a key meeting between PM Carney and President Trump.
The Trump administration continues to ramp up combative rhetoric about ‘folding’ Canada into the United States in a direct attack on Canadian sovereignty. Meanwhile, PM Carney is expected to put President Trump into the hot seat about deteriorating trade conditions between Canada and the US.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar holds steady as investors weigh incoming risk factors
- The Fed’s latest rate call, slated for Wednesday this week, will be a key piece in the investor puzzle despite markets broadly expecting another hold on rates. Fed policymaker rhetoric will take center stage as investors look for signs that the Fed will begin pivoting toward another rate-cutting cycle.
- Canadian employment figures are slated for Friday, but that looms a long way off.
- Trade talks are expected to ramp up in coming weeks after PM Carney’s widely anticipated meeting with the Trump administration, expected on Tuesday.
- A delegation of key northern states is also expected to meet with Canadian PM Carney separately, which is poised to raise tensions with the Trump administration.
- President Trump insists he’s “not sure” what Carney wants to meet him about, despite Carney openly stating that the old Canada-US relationship based on integration “is over”. According to PM Carney, “Our focus will be on both immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between our two sovereign nations.”
Canadian Dollar price forecast
Despite a broad-market theme of shorting the Greenback, the Canadian Dollar appears to have found a fresh plateau, with USD/CAD churning out a new congestion pattern near the 1.3800 handle. USD/CAD has backslid from March’s peaks near the 1.4500 region, falling back below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.4040.
A firm technical floor remains priced in at 1.3800, however a fresh bout of Loonie strength could easily force the pair into a fresh bearish pattern.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD: Bullish outlook seen above the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD added to Friday’s advance and came just pips away from the key 0.6500 barrier on the back of the continuation of the selling pressure in the US Dollar and renewed trade concerns.
EUR/USD looks supported just below 1.1300
EUR/USD managed to extend its bounce off last week’s troughs, advancing for the second day in a row in response to the extra downward trend in the Greenback and a broad-based risk-on sentiment among traders.
Gold moves in a consolidative fashion above $3,300
Gold adds to Friday’s advance, reclaiming the $3,300 mark per troy ounce and beyond on the back of rising safe-haven demand following heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. In addition, a persistent uncertainty over US trade policy continues to linger, adding to the upside momentum in the precious metal.
Crypto Today: BTC price stumbles below $94K, SUI surges as Trump hints at Hollywood tariffs
Cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $3.1 trillion on Monday, dipping 3% with outflows exceeding $100 billion in the last 24 hours.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
