Canadian Dollar finds fresh losses on Thursday

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) found a fresh wave of weakness on Thursday, tipping into a fresh five-month low against the US Dollar (USD) as Loonie traders find few reasons to bid up the battered CAD. US jobs data would typically take the pride of place as this week’s dominant data release on Friday. However, the US government’s latest shutdown has forced the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to hold off on publishing official datasets until federal operations restart.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) released its latest Meeting Minutes this week, and CAD traders are keenly aware that the Canadian central bank is increasingly caught in a two-way trap: the Canadian economy is tilting further toward recession, but inflation pressures still remain too high to give the BoC the room it needs to sharply draw down interest rates to support the economy after blowing through most of its powder following its recent seven-straight rate cut run.

Canadian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.10% 0.26% 0.10% 0.23% 0.26% -0.14% 0.08% EUR -0.10% 0.15% 0.00% 0.11% 0.14% -0.13% -0.04% GBP -0.26% -0.15% -0.12% -0.07% 0.02% -0.27% -0.17% JPY -0.10% 0.00% 0.12% 0.12% 0.14% -0.35% -0.01% CAD -0.23% -0.11% 0.07% -0.12% 0.02% -0.22% -0.14% AUD -0.26% -0.14% -0.02% -0.14% -0.02% -0.34% -0.18% NZD 0.14% 0.13% 0.27% 0.35% 0.22% 0.34% 0.25% CHF -0.08% 0.04% 0.17% 0.00% 0.14% 0.18% -0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar continues to grind lower

The Canadian Dollar was one of the worst-performing currencies on Thursday, shedding nearly one-quarter of one percent against the Greenback.

USD/CAD has been bolstered into its highest intraday bids since early May, and the pair is inching toward 1.4000.

The Canadian Dollar has lost ground against the US Dollar for all but two of the last 12 straight trading days.

This week’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report was slated to be a heavy-hitter as markets look for signs of further Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts.

The US government shutdown has forced the BLS to warn that official datasets may have to be suspended or delayed as a matter of policy, although market reporting suggests the latest NFP jobs report is already completed and ready for publication.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

USD/CAD is trading near 1.3965 after testing 1.4016 overnight, following a recent break above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3850. The move caps a series of higher lows since early September, with momentum strong and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still shy of overbought.

The 1.3850–1.3900 zone now acts as key support, with upside focus on the 1.4000–1.4050 band and May highs near 1.4200 if momentum continues.. A daily close back below 1.3850 would risk a false breakout, but for now price action signals an ongoing slow-motion bullish grind higher.

USD/CAD daily chart