Canadian Dollar extends rebound on upshot CPI print

- The Canadian Dollar gained another 0.3% on Tuesday.
- Canada saw a higher-than-expected CPI inflation print for October.
- A reacceleration of inflation is sparking hopes for further BoC rate cuts.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) caught a bid on Tuesday, rising for a second straight day against the Greenback after Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose again in October. The CAD is burning rubber against the US Dollar, recovering a full percentage point with further gains in the scope as the Loonie claws back ground after hitting 54-month lows near 1.4100.
Canada’s entire basket of CPI inflation figures swept forecasts on Tuesday, printing higher across the board and set to test the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) resolve on interest rates. The figures are still on the low side of recent history; headline annualized CPI hit a three-year low just last month. However the rebound in figures will still serve as a shot across the bow of the BoC, which is already on a path of accelerating rate cuts as the Canadian economy waffles in the post-pandemic environment.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar scrambles back from the brink
- The Canadian Dollar added back another third of a percent on Tuesday, dragging bids decisively back below the 1.4000 handle on the USD/CAD chart.
- Headline Canadian CPI inflation accelerated to 2% YoY in October, accelerating from the previous three-year low of 1.6% and outpacing the forecast of 1.9%.
- The BoC’s core CPI inflation measure also accelerated on an annualized basis, coming in at 1.7% YoY versus the previous period’s 1.6%.
- Headline CPI inflation rose to 0.4% MoM in October after September’s -0.4% contraction. Median market forecasts called for a 0.3% print.
- Except for Retail Sales figures due on Friday, Canada is functionally done with impactful releases for this week.
Canadian Dollar price forecast
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) extended a near-term recovery into a second day, clawing back from the cliff edge after hitting 54-month lows late last week. The USD/CAD chart has slid back below the 1.4000 handle amid the Loonie’s rebound, easing back a full percent from nearly five-year highs just north of 1.4100.
Despite the near-term recovery, it’s still far too early to declare a turnaround underway. USD/CAD price action is still grinding out chart paper well above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), though CAD bulls will be invigorated as the pair appears set to continue bouncing around a multi-year sideways trend on the higher timeframes.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fresh declines should not be ruled out
AUD/USD came under renewed and strong downside pressure on Wednesday, breaking below the 0.6500 support to hit new two-day lows amid further improvement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: There is no life above 1.0600… for now
The resumption of the buying pressure lent extra wings to the Greenback and dragged EUR/USD to the boundaries of the key 1.0500 region, all following another unsuccessful attempt to surpass the key 1.0600 hurdle.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see 23% decline as investors are potentially rotating to other altcoins
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,040 on Wednesday as on-chain data reveals a mix of capitulation and profit-taking among long-term holders. The selling pressure stems from investors potentially rotating into other better-performing altcoins in the past week.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.