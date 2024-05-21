Canadian Dollar backslides on Tuesday after Canadian CPI inflation cools

- Canadian Dollar moves broadly lower as inflation tempers in April.
- Canada finds easing price pressures, odds of BoC June rate cut rise.
- Canadian Retail Sales due at end of this week.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly softer on Tuesday, falling across the board and deflating by around a fifth of a percent against the US Dollar (USD) after Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased further in April. Markets are increasing their bets of a rate cut from the Bank of Canada (BoC) in June.
Canadian CPI inflation eased broadly in line with expectations, but the BoC’s Core CPI print dropped to its lowest point since April of 2021. With price pressure easing, market bets of a June rate cut from the BoC have risen to 48% from 40% prior to Canada’s CPI print.
- Canadian headline CPI inflation in April ticked down to 0.5% MoM, matching forecasts and easing from the previous 0.6%.
- YoY Canadian CPI inflation also met market forecasts, printing at 2.7% versus the previous 2.9%.
- The BoC’s Core CPI for the year ended April eased to 1.6%, down from the previous 2.0% and hitting a three-year low.
- Fedspeak continues to dominate overall sentiment as policymakers from the US Federal Reserve make a slew of appearances in an effort to inject verbal confidence in markets.
- Canadian Retail Sales are due at the end of the week. Median market forecasts are hoping for a slight rebound to a flat reading from the previous -0.1%.
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.16%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.14%
|0.04%
|0.13%
|0.01%
|GBP
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|0.20%
|0.05%
|0.19%
|0.04%
|JPY
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.25%
|0.08%
|0.22%
|0.08%
|CAD
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.20%
|-0.25%
|-0.15%
|-0.01%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.15%
|0.14%
|0.00%
|NZD
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.19%
|-0.22%
|0.01%
|-0.14%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|-0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.16%
|0.00%
|0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar backslides but remains in familiar technical territory
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is moving in one direction on Tuesday, heading lower against nearly all of its major currency peers. The CAD is down a third of a percent against the broadly-recovering Japanese Yen (JPY) and has shed a fifth of a percent against the USD.
USD/CAD rose to its highest bids in a week, threatening to solidify a bullish rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from 1.3636. The pair is still down from last month’s peak bids near 1.3850, but a long-term technical floor is priced in at the 200-day EMA from 1.3549.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Economic Indicator
BoC Consumer Price Index Core (YoY)
The BoC Consumer Price Index Core, released by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. It is considered a measure of underlying inflation as it excludes eight of the most-volatile components: fruits, vegetables, gasoline, fuel oil, natural gas, mortgage interest, intercity transportation and tobacco products. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Tue May 21, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 1.6%
Consensus: -
Previous: 2%
Source: Statistics Canada
