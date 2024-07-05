Canadian Dollar shed weight on Friday after Canadian jobs data sours

America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.

The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews ​and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.

USD/CAD retested 1.3650, rising from a near-term floor just above the 1.3600 handle, and bidders will be looking for a fresh break north of the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3666. Daily candlesticks continue to hold onto chart territory above 1.3600 as a consolidation pattern continues to build into the charts, and price action is getting squeezed by a supply zone priced in above 1.3750 and a rising 200-day EMA at 1.3591.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) fell across the board on Friday, unceremoniously ending a three-day winning streak against the US Dollar (USD) and paring away Thursday’s gains as the CAD fell a fifth of a percent against the USD. An overall weaker US Dollar on Friday helped to limit losses, with the Canadian Dollar falling one-half of one percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP), Japanese Yen (JPY) and Swiss Franc (CHF).

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Canada also reported a higher-than-expected increase in the Unemployment Rate. However, still rising wage pressures and increased Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity surveys bode poorly for future rate cuts as bellwethers of inflation pressures continue to build after the Bank of Canada (BoC) raced to cut rates in 2024.

The Canadian Dollar broadly soured on Friday, getting pushed to the floorboards after Canadian Net Change in Employment printed a contraction for the second time in 2024 and missing forecasts by a wide margin. US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) beat forecasts, but steep revisions to previous figures helped to reignite hopes for a September rate cut.

