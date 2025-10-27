TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Canada’s PM Carney: Trade talks with US had been very detailed and very specific

Canada’s PM Carney: Trade talks with US had been very detailed and very specific
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said after meeting with United States (US) President Donald Trump that trade talks had been ‘very detailed and very specific’.

Additional comments

No contact with Trump since Thursday.

Ready to sit down when the US is ready to sit down.

We are always ready to do this.

There were series of detailed very specific discussions up until the point Ontario ads ran.

Ready to pick up on those discussions when the US is.

We provide essential goods to the US economy and create room for them.

There is a very strong trading relationship with the US.

We are not resting because the opportunities internationally are considerable.

We have a contingency plan if Trump doesn't want to negotiate.

Regarding the Ontario ad situation we have to keep your cool in these situations, doesn't pay to be upset.

Haven't seen specifics about the additional 10% US tariff.

There is tremendous value in negotiations with the US.

Will only agree to a deal in the best interest of Canadians.

Will meet with Chinese President Xi at APEC.

Will discuss bilateral ‘commercial relationship’ with Xi.

Market Reaction

USD/CAD trades 0.16% lower around 1.3975 at the time of writing amid weakness in the US Dollar (USD).

Canadian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.10%-0.28%-0.09%-0.15%-0.69%-0.25%0.01%
EUR0.10%-0.15%0.02%-0.04%-0.55%-0.15%0.16%
GBP0.28%0.15%0.18%0.12%-0.38%0.00%0.31%
JPY0.09%-0.02%-0.18%-0.08%-0.62%-0.16%0.10%
CAD0.15%0.04%-0.12%0.08%-0.53%-0.10%0.20%
AUD0.69%0.55%0.38%0.62%0.53%0.41%0.70%
NZD0.25%0.15%-0.00%0.16%0.10%-0.41%0.28%
CHF-0.01%-0.16%-0.31%-0.10%-0.20%-0.70%-0.28%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD finds fresh demand above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The pair draws support from renewed US Dollar weakness, in light of the US-China trade optimism. But the further upside appears capped on the deepening French political crisis. 

GBP/USD advances toward 1.3350 on fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances toward 1.3350 on fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD gathers positive traction and heads toward 1.3350 in Monday's European session. The US Dollar loses ground amid US-China trade deal hopes, which boost risk sentiment. Meanwhile, UK budget concerns weigh on the Pound Sterling, which could limit the pair's upside. 

Gold declines as US-China trade optimism offsets Fed rate cut bets

Gold declines as US-China trade optimism offsets Fed rate cut bets

Gold attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to levels above the $4,100 round figure, and turns lower on Monday. The commodity sticks to the negative bias through the first half of the European session, though it lacks bearish conviction amid a mixed fundamental backdrop. Signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China boosted investors' appetite for other riskier assets.

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

US President Trump and China’s Xi are set to meet for a high-stakes summit. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the second time in a row. A failure by American lawmakers to reopen the government may push back a long list of economic releases.

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The US Dollar (USD), the global trade settlement currency, is losing trust among investors and international holders of US sovereign debt, as indicated by the shift to alternatives such as Gold or Bitcoin (BTC). 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers