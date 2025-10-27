Canada’s PM Carney: Trade talks with US had been very detailed and very specific

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said after meeting with United States (US) President Donald Trump that trade talks had been ‘very detailed and very specific’.

Additional comments

No contact with Trump since Thursday.

Ready to sit down when the US is ready to sit down.

We are always ready to do this.

There were series of detailed very specific discussions up until the point Ontario ads ran.

Ready to pick up on those discussions when the US is.

We provide essential goods to the US economy and create room for them.

There is a very strong trading relationship with the US.

We are not resting because the opportunities internationally are considerable.

We have a contingency plan if Trump doesn't want to negotiate.

Regarding the Ontario ad situation we have to keep your cool in these situations, doesn't pay to be upset.

Haven't seen specifics about the additional 10% US tariff.

There is tremendous value in negotiations with the US.

Will only agree to a deal in the best interest of Canadians.

Will meet with Chinese President Xi at APEC.

Will discuss bilateral ‘commercial relationship’ with Xi.

Market Reaction

USD/CAD trades 0.16% lower around 1.3975 at the time of writing amid weakness in the US Dollar (USD).