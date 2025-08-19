- Canadian inflation is expected to tick higher on a monthly basis in July.
- The headline Consumer Price Index is seen declining to 1.7% YoY.
- The Canadian Dollar remains mired within a consolidation range.
Statistics Canada will issue the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July on Tuesday. This will attract the market's attention since it will provide the Bank of Canada (BoC) with fresh information on how inflation is changing, which they use to set interest rates.
Economists anticipate that the headline inflation rate will fall to 1.7% in July, below June’s 1.9%. On a monthly basis, the inflation is seen gaining 0.4%.
The BoC will also release its core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy costs. In June, this primary indicator was 2.7% higher than in the same month the previous year and up 0.1% from a month earlier.
Even while there are indications that pricing pressure is reducing, analysts are still quite worried about the possibility of US tariffs causing domestic inflation to rise. Both markets and policymakers are anticipated to be circumspect in the coming weeks since the inflation forecast is now less clear.
What can we expect from Canada’s inflation rate?
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark rate unchanged at 2.75% on July 30, a move that broadly matched market expectations.
In his press conference, Governor Tiff Macklem said the bank’s decision to hold rates steady was influenced by fresh signs of stickiness in underlying inflation. He pointed out that the BoC’s preferred core measures — the trim mean and trim median — have been hovering around 3%, while a broader set of indicators has also edged higher. That shift, he acknowledged, has caught policymakers’ attention and will be watched closely in the months ahead.
At the same time, Macklem sought to reassure that not all of the recent strength in inflation is likely to persist. He argued that several forces should help ease price pressure: the Canadian Dollar (CAD) has regained ground after a bout of weakness, wage growth has slowed, and the economy remains in excess supply, with output thought to have contracted in the second quarter. In his view, these dynamics should combine to put downward pressure on inflation as the year progresses.
Markets will react to the headline number, but policymakers will be looking under the hood at the trim, median and common measures. According to the latest releases, the trim and median gauges have picked up pace, raising concerns among policymakers. The common gauge, however, has been more subdued.
When is the Canada CPI data due, and how could it affect USD/CAD?
Statistics Canada will release its July inflation data on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, and markets are bracing for signs that price pressure could re-emerge.
A stronger-than-expected print would support the view that tariff-related costs are beginning to feed into consumer prices. That could push the BoC to tread more cautiously, lending short-term support to the Canadian Dollar (CAD) while also keeping a close eye on developments on the trade front.
FXStreet’s senior analyst, Pablo Piovano, notes that the CAD has settled into a range-bound pattern so far in August, with USD/CAD holding close to the 1.3800 area. He argues that renewed selling pressure could initially drive the pair back toward its provisional 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3699, ahead of the monthly floor at 1.3721 (August 7). South from here emerge minor support levels at 1.3575 (weekly trough on July 23) and then the July valley at 1.3556 (July 3), all preceding the 2025 bottom of 1.3538 set on June 16.
On the topside, Piovano sees resistance at the August ceiling at 1.3879 (August 1), prior to the May peak at 1.4015 (May 13), which is bolstered by the critical 200-day SMA at 1.4031.
From a broader view, he suggests that the bearish bias will persist as long as spot trades below its 200-day SMA.
He also argues that momentum signals remain inconclusive: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has retreated to nearly the 56 mark, suggesting some loss of upside impulse as of late, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 20 is indicative that the prevailing trend is slowly gaining steam.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 1.9%
Consensus: 1.9%
Previous: 1.7%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1650 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is back on the bids above 1.1650 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair finds its feet as the US Dollar reverses previous recovery amid the optimism over a potential Ukraine peace deal. However, traders prefer to stay cautious, with eyes on geoopolitics, Fed Minutes and the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.3500, focus shift to UK CPI data
GBP/USD trades on a softer note near 1.3500 in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar draws support from position readjustments as traders digest the US-Ukraine peace talks ahead of Wednesday's UK CPI data and the Fed Minutes release.
Gold edges higher amid Fed rate-cut bets; Russia-Ukraine peace hopes cap gains
Gold gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and reverses the previous day's modest losses to an over two-week low, though the upside potential seems limited. Investors now seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September, and this acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Canada CPI expected to spike on a monthly basis in July
Statistics Canada will issue the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July on Tuesday. This will attract the market's attention since it will provide the Bank of Canada with fresh information on how inflation is changing, which they use to set interest rates. Economists anticipate that the headline inflation rate will fall to 1.7% in July, below June’s 1.9%.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.