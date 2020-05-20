Canada: Wholesale Sales declined by 2.2% to $63.9 billion in March

Wholesale Sales in Canada fell less than expected in March.

USD/CAD largely ignored the data and stays below 1.3900.

Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday that Wholesale Sales in Canada contracted by 2.2% to $63.9 billion in March. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a fall of 3.8%.

"In the first quarter of 2020, sales increased 1.4%, following a 1.4% decline in the fourth quarter of 2019," the publication further revealed. "Over three-quarters (75.9%) of wholesalers saw their business activity impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Market reaction

This data doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the CAD's performance against its major rivals. At the moment, the USD/CAD pair is down 0.35% on the day at 1.3892.