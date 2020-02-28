Canada: Soft economic end of 2019 – RBC Economics

Q4/2019 GDP growth slowed to 0.3% as 'transitory' factors explain some but not all of the slowing. Early 2020 also likely to be soft, and BoC likely to cut rates, in the opinion of Nathan Janzen from RBC Economics.
Key quotes
“Headline GDP increased just 0.3% in Q4 2019. That was broadly in line with market expectations, and matched the Bank of Canada's last forecast.”
“Consumer spending was surprisingly solid in Q4 given earlier lackluster retail sales data, but business investment was softer than assumed and net trade was a larger drag on growth than expected.”
“There were some signs of stabilization in today's data but growing fears about the potential impact of the new coronavirus outbreak abroad, and another bout of disruptions to rail transportation from anti-pipeline protests mean growth is likely to remain weak, at least for the first half of 2020.”
“We continue to look for the Bank of Canada to cut rates at least once in the months ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as the market mood improves. Earlier, it hit three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 low amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2850, hitting a new 2020 low as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.
Crypto summer will be back in the next spring
The attention of the financial world is right now on the equity segment. The force with which prices are moving down is extraordinary, with terrifying technical details such as a close below 3000 points on the S&P 500… 100 points down!
WTI remains under pressure around $45.00
Prices of the WTI dropped to fresh lows in the $44.70 region earlier in the session, where appears to have emerged some contention.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.