Canada: Retail sales expected to post a robust advance - TDS

Analysts at TDS suggest that Canada's January retail sales are expected to post a robust advance on a combination of higher gasoline prices, stronger auto sales and a pickup in core sales activity following a weak holiday shopping season in December.

Key Quotes

“TD is slightly above the market and looks for a 1.6% m/m gain in headline sales and 1.4% m/m excluding autos (market: 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively). Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Schembri speaks at 15:45 ET on business investment and the economic outlook.”