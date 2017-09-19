Canada: Manufacturing sales to fall 1.5% m/m in July - TDS

Canada: Manufacturing sales to fall 1.5% m/m in July - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
TD and the wider market both expect Canadian manufacturing sales to fall 1.5% m/m in July, building on a 1.8% decline the prior month.
Key Quotes
“Nominal output will be constrained by lower factory prices, a pullback in real exports and the impact of British Columbia wildfires, which shuttered lumber mills in the province for a portion of the month. While the risks around our forecast are arguably tilted to the downside, the decline in real manufacturing sales should be more subdued than the nominal print.”
