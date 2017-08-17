Canada: Manufacturing sales fell 1.8% to $53.9 billion in June

Canada: Manufacturing sales fell 1.8% to $53.9 billion in JuneBy Eren Sengezer
"Manufacturing sales fell 1.8% to $53.9 billion in June, following three consecutive monthly gains," the Statistics Canada announced today.
Key highlights:
- The declines were mainly due to lower sales in the petroleum and coal product, transportation equipment, and chemical industries
- ales were down in 15 of 21 industries, representing 72.1% of the manufacturing sector in Canada
- Sales of non-durable goods declined 2.2%, while sales of durable goods were down 1.5%
- Manufacturing inventories edged down 0.2% in June, for the second consecutive month
- Unfilled orders fell 2.1% to $87.3 billion in June
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.