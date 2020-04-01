Canada: Manufacturing PMI to fall to 45.0 – TDS

Manufacturing PMI will give an early look at COVID's impact on the Canadian industrial sector. Analysts at TD Securities forecast the data.

Key quotes

“TD looks for the index to fall to 45.0, surpassing 2015 lows, following a collapse in the CFIB Business Barometer which sent business confidence to record lows.”

“Although services should see a larger immediate impact than manufacturing, Markit does not produce a service sector PMI for Canada, leaving investors in the dark until we receive Ivey PMI on April 7 and the March LFS on April 9th.”