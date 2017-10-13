Canada: Growth is expected to hit 3.1% during 2017 - Scotiabank

Canada: Growth is expected to hit 3.1% during 2017 - ScotiabankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Scotiabank suggest that Canadian growth is expected to hit 3.1% during 2017, more than double most estimates of the economy’s underlying potential this year, before slowing to 2.0% in 2018 and 1.5% in 2019 as tailwinds from busy Canadian consumers begin to wane.
Key Quotes
“Investment, industrial activity, and exports are beginning to bear more of the burden of growth, setting the stage for a more sustainable and balanced outlook.”
“Despite consistent year-on-year increases in debt, Canadian households have seen even stronger increases in asset values, which position them to weather progressively rising interest rates given their relatively high equity in their homes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.