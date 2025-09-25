The Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains under slight pressure on Thursday against the US Dollar (USD) as markets anticipate the release of July's monthly Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Friday at 12:30 GMT.
The CAD remains held back by persistent fears about the state of the domestic economy. GDP is expected to rise by 0.1% month-on-month in July following a 0.1% decline in June, which may offer a brief respite for the Canadian Dollar, but is unlikely to be enough to dispel increasing doubts about the country's economic outlook.
GDP under close scrutiny
Analysts are anticipating a modest 0.1% rebound in GDP in July, driven mainly by the recovery of sectors such as real estate, rental services, mining and wholesale trade.
These data, provided by Statistics Canada, come after a series of declines. In June, activity fell by 0.1%, marking a third consecutive month of contraction.
Weak manufacturing output remains a cause for concern. According to June data, industrial production fell by 1.5%, impacted by US tariffs on automobiles, metals and chemicals.
This decline reflects the conclusions of the National Bank of Canada: "Washington is hitting Canada where it hurts". Their analysis highlights an economy paralyzed by uncertainty, with business leaders reluctant to invest or hire.
Investment in industrial equipment has reached its lowest level since 1981, and Canada's Industrial Performance Index has slipped to 20th place worldwide, a far cry from its former position of 5th in 2000.
These trends weigh heavily on Canadian competitiveness, and on the Bank of Canada's (BoC) ability to get the economy moving again.
Monetary policy in support, but for how long?
Faced with this fragility, the Bank of Canada recently lowered its key interest rate to 2.5%, its first cut since March, and could intervene again as early as October.
According to Rishi Sondhi from TD Economics, the contraction of GDP in the second quarter was expected, but the surprise came from robust household consumption, even as wage growth slowed.
This cushioned the economic shock, but at a cost: the savings rate fell for a third consecutive quarter, illustrating the precariousness of this resilience.
On the employment front, the situation continues to deteriorate. The unemployment rate has reached 7.1%, the highest since 2021, and only 36% of private sectors have seen employment increase over the last six months, a typical recessionary pattern, according to economists at National Bank.
For Jeremy Kronick of the C.D. Howe Institute, while a recession has not been officially declared, "the Canadian economy clearly remains under stress".
CIBC's Avery Shenfeld agrees, pointing out that Canada has avoided a recession "for the time being" thanks in particular to the partial exclusion of its exports from US tariffs. But this parenthesis could be quickly closed if trade frictions resume.
Outlook: fragile hope or calm before the storm?
Upcoming GDP data for July could bolster the most optimistic scenarios, such as that of Randall Bartlett of Desjardins, who predicts annual GDP growth of around 0.0% to 0.5% in the third quarter. But this scenario assumes that the recovery will continue in August and September, which remains highly uncertain.
The next key milestone will be the federal budget in November, which could include stimulus measures, according to several analysts. But in the short term, the Canadian economy will have to contend with an uncertain global context, weak demographic growth, exports that are still struggling and an industrial sector that is losing momentum.
As long as trade tensions with the United States remain unresolved, the Canadian Dollar is likely to remain vulnerable to economic vagaries. While July's GDP report may postpone the onset of a technical recession, it will likely not be enough to restore investor confidence.
Technical analysis of USD/CAD: Towards a bullish breakout?
USD/CAD 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet.
The USD/CAD pair is testing a key resistance at 1.3924, represented by the August 22 high. A bullish break of this level could reinforce the immediate upward bias. In this scenario, the currency pair could then target the May peak at 1.4016.
However, USD/CAD has enjoyed a period of strong and rapid upside since the 1.3730 zone reached on September 16, which could make a break of 1.3924 more difficult in the immediate term, especially in the absence of a catalyst.
Thus, pending the release of the Canadian GDP on Friday, as well as the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index at the same time, USD/CAD could enter a consolidation phase below 1.3924.
Support levels could be found around 1.3885 and 1.3860 in the event of a pullback.
Canadian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.46%
|0.61%
|0.40%
|0.16%
|0.49%
|0.66%
|0.58%
|EUR
|-0.46%
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.30%
|0.06%
|0.20%
|0.12%
|GBP
|-0.61%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|-0.43%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|JPY
|-0.40%
|0.09%
|0.18%
|-0.27%
|0.07%
|0.42%
|0.20%
|CAD
|-0.16%
|0.30%
|0.43%
|0.27%
|0.36%
|0.52%
|0.47%
|AUD
|-0.49%
|-0.06%
|0.10%
|-0.07%
|-0.36%
|0.45%
|0.08%
|NZD
|-0.66%
|-0.20%
|-0.09%
|-0.42%
|-0.52%
|-0.45%
|-0.32%
|CHF
|-0.58%
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.20%
|-0.47%
|-0.08%
|0.32%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to two-week lows near 1.1680
EUR/USD now accelerates its losses and breaches below the 1.1700 contention zone on Thursday, always on the back of the renewed and strong upside impulse in the US Dollar. In the meantime, market participants keep evaluating firmer-than-expected results from the US job market, the final Q2 GDP figures and Durable Goods Orders, as well as remarks from Fed officials.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400 on robust Dollar
GBP/USD loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3400 suppport on Thursday, hitting fnew three-week troughs. The cautious market attitude weighs on the British Pound and the rest of its risk-linked peers as investors continue to assess strong US data and remarks from Fed rate setters.
Gold turns negative near $3,720
Gold now surrenders further gains and recedes to the $3,720 zone per troy ounce on Thursday, weighed down by the firm tone in the Greenback and rising US yields across the board. The risk-averse market environment and rising geopolitical tensions, however, should limit the yellow metal’s downside potential.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline amid weakening technical outlook
Bitcoin edges lower toward the $110,000 level, dragged by declining retail interest. Ethereum falls to $4,000, extending the sharp correction seen since the beginning of the week. XRP defends the 100-day EMA short-term support, but risks remain tilted to the downside.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.