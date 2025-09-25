The Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains under slight pressure on Thursday against the US Dollar (USD) as markets anticipate the release of July's monthly Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Friday at 12:30 GMT.

The CAD remains held back by persistent fears about the state of the domestic economy. GDP is expected to rise by 0.1% month-on-month in July following a 0.1% decline in June, which may offer a brief respite for the Canadian Dollar, but is unlikely to be enough to dispel increasing doubts about the country's economic outlook.

GDP under close scrutiny

Analysts are anticipating a modest 0.1% rebound in GDP in July, driven mainly by the recovery of sectors such as real estate, rental services, mining and wholesale trade.

These data, provided by Statistics Canada, come after a series of declines. In June, activity fell by 0.1%, marking a third consecutive month of contraction.

Weak manufacturing output remains a cause for concern. According to June data, industrial production fell by 1.5%, impacted by US tariffs on automobiles, metals and chemicals.

This decline reflects the conclusions of the National Bank of Canada: "Washington is hitting Canada where it hurts". Their analysis highlights an economy paralyzed by uncertainty, with business leaders reluctant to invest or hire.

Investment in industrial equipment has reached its lowest level since 1981, and Canada's Industrial Performance Index has slipped to 20th place worldwide, a far cry from its former position of 5th in 2000.

These trends weigh heavily on Canadian competitiveness, and on the Bank of Canada's (BoC) ability to get the economy moving again.

Monetary policy in support, but for how long?

Faced with this fragility, the Bank of Canada recently lowered its key interest rate to 2.5 %, its first cut since March, and could intervene again as early as October.

According to Rishi Sondhi from TD Economics, the contraction of GDP in the second quarter was expected, but the surprise came from robust household consumption, even as wage growth slowed.

This cushioned the economic shock, but at a cost: the savings rate fell for a third consecutive quarter, illustrating the precariousness of this resilience.

On the employment front, the situation continues to deteriorate. The unemployment rate has reached 7.1%, the highest since 2021, and only 36% of private sectors have seen employment increase over the last six months, a typical recessionary pattern, according to economists at National Bank.

For Jeremy Kronick of the C.D. Howe Institute, while a recession has not been officially declared, "the Canadian economy clearly remains under stress".

CIBC's Avery Shenfeld agrees, pointing out that Canada has avoided a recession "for the time being" thanks in particular to the partial exclusion of its exports from US tariffs. But this parenthesis could be quickly closed if trade frictions resume.

Outlook: fragile hope or calm before the storm?

Upcoming GDP data for July could bolster the most optimistic scenarios, such as that of Randall Bartlett of Desjardins, who predicts annual GDP growth of around 0.0% to 0.5% in the third quarter. But this scenario assumes that the recovery will continue in August and September, which remains highly uncertain.

The next key milestone will be the federal budget in November, which could include stimulus measures, according to several analysts. But in the short term, the Canadian economy will have to contend with an uncertain global context, weak demographic growth, exports that are still struggling and an industrial sector that is losing momentum.

As long as trade tensions with the United States remain unresolved, the Canadian Dollar is likely to remain vulnerable to economic vagaries. While July's GDP report may postpone the onset of a technical recession, it will likely not be enough to restore investor confidence.

Technical analysis of USD/CAD: Towards a bullish breakout?

USD/CAD 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet.

The USD/CAD pair is testing a key resistance at 1.3924, represented by the August 22 high. A bullish break of this level could reinforce the immediate upward bias. In this scenario, the currency pair could then target the May peak at 1.4016.

However, USD/CAD has enjoyed a period of strong and rapid upside since the 1.3730 zone reached on September 16, which could make a break of 1.3924 more difficult in the immediate term, especially in the absence of a catalyst.

Thus, pending the release of the Canadian GDP on Friday, as well as the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index at the same time, USD/CAD could enter a consolidation phase below 1.3924.

Support levels could be found around 1.3885 and 1.3860 in the event of a pullback.