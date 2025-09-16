"The swaps market is pricing nearly 90% odds of a BOC 25bps cut to 2.50% tomorrow and over 80% probability of another 25bps reduction by year-end to a terminal level of 2.25%. The BOC’s more dovish policy stance relative to the RBA and Norges Bank argues for further CAD underperformance against AUD and NOK."

"The BOC has room to resume easing after being on hold since April. Canada’s labor market backdrop is deteriorating rapidly as the economy lost -65.5k jobs in August and -40.8k in July. Underlying inflation remains high but may be topping-out. In August, headline CPI is expected to rise to 2.0% y/y vs. 1.7% in July due to base effect while core CPI (average of trim and median CPI) is seen unchanged at 3.05% y/y vs. 3.05% in July."

"Canada’s August CPI print (1:30pm London, 8:30am New York) is unlikely to derail the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) easing path. The minutes from the BOC July 30 meeting highlighted that some members argued that further monetary policy support would likely be needed, particularly if the labour market softened further and If incoming data showed that the upside risks to underlying inflation were not materializing."

Canada’s August CPI is expected to confirm that underlying inflation pressures are stable but fading, leaving the Bank of Canada free to resume easing as labor market weakness deepens and policy divergence weighs on CAD, particularly against AUD and NOK, BBH FX analysts report.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.