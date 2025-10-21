TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Canada CPI expected to rise in September, adding pressure to BoC easing plans

  • Canadian inflation is expected to pick up pace in September.
  • The core CPI is still seen well above the BoC’s 2% goal.
  • The Canadian Dollar depreciates to multi-month lows vs. the US Dollar.
Canada CPI expected to rise in September, adding pressure to BoC easing plans
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Statistics Canada will publish September’s inflation figures on Tuesday. The numbers will give the Bank of Canada (BoC) a fresh read on price pressure as the central bank weighs its next move on interest rates. The BoC is expected to trim the interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25% at its meeting on October 29.

Economists expect the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise 2.3% in September, surpassing the BoC’s target, following a 1.9% annual gain in August. On a monthly basis, prices are forecast to drop by 0.1%, matching the contraction recorded in the previous month.

The BoC will also be watching its preferred core measure, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components. In August, that gauge rose 2.6% from a year earlier and came in flat for July.

Analysts remain wary after inflation picked up pace in August. The threat of US tariffs pushing up domestic prices looms large, adding uncertainty to the outlook. For now, both markets and policymakers are likely to exercise caution.

What can we expect from Canada’s inflation rate?

The Bank of Canada lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% in August, a decision that lined up with market expectations.

At that gathering, Governor Tiff Macklem struck a cautious tone at his usual press conference. He said the inflation picture hasn’t changed much since January, noting mixed signals and a more data-dependent stance as the bank takes decisions “one meeting at a time.” He also acknowledged that inflationary pressures look a little more contained but reiterated that policymakers remain ready to act if risks tilt higher.

For markets, the headline CPI print will be the immediate focus. But at the BoC, attention will remain squarely focused on the details: the Trimmed, Median, and Common measures. The first two have remained near the 3.0% level, feeding concern inside the bank, while the common gauge has ticked a tad lower, albeit still above the bank’s goal.

When is the Canada CPI data due, and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Markets will be watching closely on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, when Statistics Canada publishes the inflation report for the month of September. Traders are alert to the risk that price pressures could flare up again.

A stronger-than-expected reading would reinforce concerns that tariff-related costs are beginning to filter through to consumers. That could make the Bank of Canada more cautious in its policy stance, a scenario that would likely lend short-term support to the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while keeping attention fixed on trade developments.

Senior Analyst Pablo Piovano from FXStreet notes that the Canadian Dollar has moved into a consolidative theme in the upper end of its recent range, slightly above the key 1.4000 hurdle. In the meantime, further gains appear likely while above the key 200-day SMA around 1.3960.

Piovano indicates that the resurgence of a bullish tone could motivate USD/CAD to challenge the October ceiling at 1.4080 (October 14), prior to the April high at 1.4414 (April 1).

On the other hand, Piovano suggests that key contention emerges at the critical 200-day SMA at 1.3963, ahead of the provisional support at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 1.3861 and 1.3781, respectively. The loss of this region could spark a potential move toward the September base at 1.3726 (September 17). A deeper retracement could prompt a test of the July valley at 1.3556 (July 3) to re-emerge on the horizon.

“Furthermore, momentum indicators lean bullish: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 66, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) is beyond 36, indicating a strong trend,” he says.

Economic Indicator

BoC Interest Rate Decision

The Bank of Canada (BoC) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoC believes inflation will be above target (hawkish), it will raise interest rates in order to bring it down. This is bullish for the CAD since higher interest rates attract greater inflows of foreign capital. Likewise, if the BoC sees inflation falling below target (dovish) it will lower interest rates in order to give the Canadian economy a boost in the hope inflation will rise back up. This is bearish for CAD since it detracts from foreign capital flowing into the country.

Read more.

Last release: Wed Sep 17, 2025 13:45

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 2.5%

Consensus: 2.5%

Previous: 2.75%

Source: Bank of Canada

Economic Indicator

BoC Consumer Price Index Core (YoY)

The BoC Consumer Price Index Core, released by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. It is considered a measure of underlying inflation as it excludes eight of the most-volatile components: fruits, vegetables, gasoline, fuel oil, natural gas, mortgage interest, intercity transportation and tobacco products. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Oct 21, 2025 12:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: -

Previous: 2.6%

Source: Statistics Canada

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds its two-day downtrend below 1.1650 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar gains on hopes that the ongoing US government shutdown will end this week and the easing of US-China trade tensions. Speeches from ECB officials are eyed. 

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD drops further below 1.3400  in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand on easing US-China trade tensions. Traders will closely watch the US-China trade talks and UK September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due later this week. 

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold extends its Asian session retracement slide from the vicinity of the all-time peak and touches a fresh daily low, around the $4,331-4,330 region in the last hour. The US Dollar attracts buyers for the third straight day, and turns out to be a key factor that prompts some profit-taking amid still overbought conditions on the daily chart.

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap (CAKE) trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers