- Canadian inflation is seen picking up pace in August.
- The headline Consumer Price Index is expected to remain below the target.
- The Canadian Dollar continues to trade within a consolidation range.
Statistics Canada will publish August’s inflation figures on Tuesday. The numbers will give the Bank of Canada (BoC) a fresh read on price pressure as the central bank weighs its next move on interest rates. The BoC is expected to trim the interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% on Wednesday.
Economists expect the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) to slightly surpass the BoC’s 2.0% target in August, following a 1.7% annual gain in July. On a monthly basis, prices are still forecast to climb 0.1%.
The BoC will also be watching its preferred “core” measure, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components. In July, that gauge rose 2.6% from a year earlier and edged 0.1% higher from June.
While there are signs inflation is cooling, analysts remain wary. The threat of US tariffs pushing up domestic prices looms large, adding uncertainty to the outlook. For the time being, both markets and policymakers are likely to exercise caution.
What can we expect from Canada’s inflation rate?
The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark rate at 2.75% on July 30, a decision that lined up with market expectations.
Governor Tiff Macklem explained that the pause reflected lingering stickiness in inflation. The bank’s preferred core gauges, the trim mean and trim median, have been hovering near 3%, with a wider set of indicators also ticking higher. That shift, he admitted, has caught policymakers’ eyes and will be monitored closely in the months ahead.
Still, Macklem was keen to stress that not all of the recent price pressure will last. A firmer Canadian Dollar, slower wage growth, and an economy running below potential should all help ease inflation over time.
For markets, the headline CPI print will be the immediate focus. But at the BoC, attention will remain squarely on the details: the trim, median and common measures. The first two have picked up speed, feeding concern inside the bank, while the common gauge has stayed more restrained.
When is the Canada CPI data due, and how could it affect USD/CAD?
Markets will be watching closely on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, when Statistics Canada publishes the inflation report for the month of August. Traders are alert to the risk that price pressures could flare up again.
A stronger-than-expected reading would reinforce concerns that tariff-related costs are beginning to filter through to consumers. That could make the Bank of Canada more cautious in its policy stance, a scenario that would likely lend short-term support to the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while keeping attention fixed on trade developments.
According to FXStreet’s Senior Analyst, Pablo Piovano, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) has been trading in a consolidative range against the US Dollar (USD) in the last few days, with USD/CAD orbiting the 1.3850 zone. He notes that renewed selling could see the pair drift back toward the August floor in the 1.3730-1.3720 band. Further support sits at the weekly base at 1.3575 (July 23) and the June valley at 1.3556 (July 3), before reaching the year’s bottom at 1.3538 (June 16).
On the topside, resistance is pegged at the August top at 1.3924 (August 22), followed by the 1.4000 round level, with the May ceiling at 1.4015 (May 13) being reinforced by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
From a broader perspective, Piovano argues that the bearish bias stays intact as long as spot trades beneath its 200-day SMA.
That said, momentum signals remain mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased toward 55, hinting at waning upside momentum, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 18 suggests that the broader trend is only slowly building strength.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 1.7%
Consensus: 1.7%
Previous: 1.9%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold hovers close to record highs near $3,700
Gold remains within striking distance of the all-time peak near $3,700 in Tuesday's European trading. Rising Fed rate cut bets continue to undermine the US Dollar and benefit the non-yielding commodity. Extremely overbought conditions fail to cap the upside ahead of this week’s key Fed policy announcements.
EUR/USD rises further to test 1.1800 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session, testing 1.1800 in the European session on Tuesday. The persistent US Dollar weakness on bets of aggressive Fed rate cuts remains the underlying factor for the pair's strength. The focus now shifts to German ZEW and US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD holds near two-month high above 1.3600 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD sits at its highest level since early July above 1.3600 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.7% in the three months to July, as expected. Later in the day, key data releases from the US will be watched closely by investors.
Cardano dips as profit-taking sparks selling pressure
Cardano price hovers around $0.85 on Tuesday, having declined by over 7% in the last two days. This correction comes amid ADA holders realizing profits, thereby increasing selling pressure. Traders should be cautious as a firm close below key support at $0.82 would trigger a deeper pullback.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.