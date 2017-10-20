Canada: Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.6% on a year-over-year basis in September

Canada: Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.6% on a year-over-year basis in SeptemberBy Eren Sengezer
"The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.6% on a year-over-year basis in September, following a 1.4% gain in August," the Statistics Canada announced on Friday.
Key takeaways:
- The all-items CPI excluding gasoline rose 1.1% year over year in September, matching the gain in both July and August.
- Prices were up in six of the eight major CPI components in the 12 months to September, with the transportation and shelter indexes contributing the most to the year-over-year rise.
- Transportation costs rose 3.8% on a year-over-year basis in September, following a 2.8% increase in August.
- For a third consecutive month, gasoline prices were the largest contributor to the gain in transportation prices and also to their acceleration.
