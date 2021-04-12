Canada: BoC survey shows business more optimistic – RBC

The Business Outlook Survey released by the Bank of Canada on Monday, showed that futures sales balance jumped to the highest since 2009, recovery remains uneven and that inflation expectations edged higher, but remain in the central bank's target range, explained analysts at RBC Capital Markets.
Key Quotes:
“Businesses were more confident in the economic recovery from mid-February to mid-March. Expected future sales rose to the highest level since 2009 - despite a still exceptionally challenging outlook for firms in high-contact service sectors. The Bank of Canada's survey was collected during the lull in virus spread between the second and third virus waves in Canada. But restrictions re-implemented to-date have once again largely targeted high-contact service-sectors that were already very weak. The rest of the economy has likely continued to improve to-date.”
“The more optimistic tone reinforces that the economic bounce-back could be sharp once virus risks recede. That, in turn, depends on vaccine distribution ramping up, with the Bank of Canada unlikely to want to significantly tap the brakes on monetary policy stimulus until that recovery is more assured. But more optimism from businesses, and some early evidence inflation expectations are edging higher, sets up for the central bank to announce a reduction in the pace of asset purchases in April, and we continue to expect the beginning of a gradual interest rate hiking cycle to start next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as the dollar retreats ahead of critical bond auction
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, nearing the monthly high at 1.1927 as equities move off daily lows while US Treasury yields remain subdued. A critical ten-year Treasury auction is eyed. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, benefiting from dollar weakness and as the UK is reopening. Non-essential shops and other businesses are back Britain's vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down.
XAU/USD looks to retest key $1,760 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to find direction at the start of the week. Additional gains are likely if XAU/USD manages to break above $1,760. Buyers continue to defend key support at $1,730.
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
Bitcoin price hints that a new all-time high is approaching fast. Ethereum coils up in an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, eyeing $2,400. Ripple bulls fall short of momentum before hitting a 49% upswing target at $1.5
S&P 500: Earnings season imminent as market pauses for breath
Equity markets look set to open the week in a relaxed fashion, taking a break after last week's record gains. The earnings season kicks off properly later this week, so Monday and Tuesday may see limited risk-taking in advance.