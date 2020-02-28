Canadian economy grew at a soft pace in fourth quarter.

USD/CAD continues to trade in positive territory near 1.3450.

The Canadian economy expanded by an annualized rate of 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed a 1.1% (revised from 1.3%) growth in the third quarter and came in line with the market expectation.

Statistics Canada said weak international trade and lower business investment weighed on the economic activity in the last quarter. On a monthly basis, the real GDP increased 0.3% in December.

USD/CAD reaction

The USD/CAD pair edged lower with the initial reaction but quickly erased its gains. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on the day at 1.3445.