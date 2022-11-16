- Annual inflation in Canada held steady at 6.9% in October as expected.
- USDCAD continues to trade at around the mid-1.3200s.
Inflation in Canada, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), stayed unchanged at 6.9% on a yearly basis in October, Statistics Canada announced on Wednesday. This reading came in line with the market expectation.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's annual Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, declined to 5.8% from 6% in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 6.3%.
Market reaction
USDCAD pair showed no immediate reaction to this data and USDCAD was last seen losing 0.2% on a daily basis at 1.3250.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD falls below 1.0400 after US data
EURUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.0400 in the early American session on Wednesday. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand as the market focus shifts to Wall Street's opening bell.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, trades below 1.1900
GBPUSD lost its traction in the second half of the day and fell below 1.1900, erasing a large portion of its gains. The US Dollar holds its ground after the latest data from the US showed that Retail Sales rose more than expected in October, causing the pair to edge lower.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,780
Gold price climbed to a daily high of $1,785 during the European session but failed to preserve its bullish momentum with the US Dollar starting to gather strength. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is still down nearly 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD find support.
Terra’s Luna Classic price hints at a 20% explosive move soon
Luna Classic price remains lull while the bullish momentum continues to surge. This development suggests that LUNC could trigger a 20% upswing soon.
US October Retail Sales Preview: US Dollar unlikely to find reprieve Premium
Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rise by 1% in October after staying unchanged at $684 billion in September. Market participants will pay attention to the Q3 earnings reports of big retailers.