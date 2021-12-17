Using the seasonal screener to find a seasonal pattern
Which stocks are entering into a strong seasonal period in the upcoming days? The Seasonal screener function automatically generates a list of the most promising investment opportunities.
How does the screener work?
With two clicks generate signals for more than 25,000 individual stocks, currency pairs, indices, as well as commodities are being identified within seconds.
What do you have to do?
-
Choose your market. Let’s look at the S&P500.
-
Set your limits. You can look for seasonal opportunities that are starting from today, tomorrow, or even in one month. Let’s look at Dec 16. Set the history of the data that you want to examine. Let’s go for the past 20 years. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from minimum 15 and max 90 days we will go for 31-60 days.
-
Select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades.
Illumina seasonality
We see that over the last 20 years Illumina has gained 68.42% of the time and made over 15.94% in returns on average. Illumina, Inc. is an American company that develops, manufactures, and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function.
Major Trade Risks:
-
If interest rates are seen to be rising too fast, that could cause a broad sell-off in stocks in the near term.
-
Any bad news for Illumina could also weaken the stock.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
