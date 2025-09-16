relative to its fundamentals. Monday’s decline was notable and offered a third short-term top since late July, generating a head & shoulders formation that offers a measured move target in the mid-1.35s. The RSI has drifted into bearish territory, and the latest push lower has broken the 50 day MA (1.3771) trend level offering further downside back toward the mid-June lows. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3700 and 1.3800."

"Tuesday’s domestic release calendar offers considerable risk as we look to the 8:30am ET CPI release, with expectations of a slight rise in headline (to 2.0% y/y from 1.7% y/y) as core measures are expected unchanged (core median at 3.1% y/y and core trim at 3.0% y/y). The risk CPI risk is heightened by Wednesday’s BoC, where markets are currently pricing 23bpts of easing."

"Fundamentals appear to be offering some stabilization and a possible recovery as the 2Y US-Canada yield spread rolls over following its notable widening from late August. CAD/spread correlations are elevated, highlighting the importance of fundamentals in the current environment."

