The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is entering Tuesday’s NA session with a modest gain as it seeks to extend Monday’s rally, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note.
Spreads show signs of stabilization into BoC
"Fundamentals appear to be offering some stabilization and a possible recovery as the 2Y US-Canada yield spread rolls over following its notable widening from late August. CAD/spread correlations are elevated, highlighting the importance of fundamentals in the current environment."
"Tuesday’s domestic release calendar offers considerable risk as we look to the 8:30am ET CPI release, with expectations of a slight rise in headline (to 2.0% y/y from 1.7% y/y) as core measures are expected unchanged (core median at 3.1% y/y and core trim at 3.0% y/y). The risk CPI risk is heightened by Wednesday’s BoC, where markets are currently pricing 23bpts of easing."
"Our USD/CAD FV estimate is currently at 1.3608, suggesting a continued discount in spot
relative to its fundamentals. Monday’s decline was notable and offered a third short-term top since late July, generating a head & shoulders formation that offers a measured move target in the mid-1.35s. The RSI has drifted into bearish territory, and the latest push lower has broken the 50 day MA (1.3771) trend level offering further downside back toward the mid-June lows. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3700 and 1.3800."
Gold hovers close to record highs near $3,700
Gold builds on Monday's gains and remains within a striking distance of the all-time peak near $3,700. Rising Fed rate cut bets continue to undermine the US Dollar and weigh on Treasury bond yields, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum despite overbought conditions.
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session, trading near 1.1800 on Tuesday. The persistent US Dollar weakness on bets of aggressive Fed rate cuts remains the underlying factor for the pair's strength, while markets await US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.3650 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3650 on Tuesday and sits at its highest level since early July. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.7% in the three months to July, as expected. Later in the day, key data releases from the US will be watched closely by investors.
Canada CPI seen ticking up in August as BoC prepares to cut rates
Statistics Canada will publish August’s inflation figures on Tuesday. The numbers will give the Bank of Canada a fresh read on price pressure as the central bank weighs its next move on interest rates. The BoC is expected to trim the interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% on Wednesday.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
