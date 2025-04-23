"The flat trading range in place over the past few sessions remains intact and 'bearish' because the broader trend in spot remains lower, supported by a bearish alignment of trend oscillators which suggests limited potential for the USD to strengthen and ongoing pressure on spot to push lower in the days/weeks ahead."

"Developments should at least sustain the CAD-supportive trend in factors driving the CAD that has emerged recently. Out fair value estimate for spot sits at 1.3855 today—about bang in the middle of what we think will be spot’s trading range (1.37/1.40 or so) in the short run."

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is little changed on the day as spot continues to consolidate. Overnight developments have had no real impact on CAD sentiment but, at the margin, hope (however futile it seems right now) that trade tensions will ease, lower volatility and firmer stocks are moderate positives for the CAD, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.