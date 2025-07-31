CAD tumbles on trade concerns as markets digest Fed/BoC risk – Scotiabank

G10 currencies are mixed as we head into Thursday’s NA session, with no clear unifying theme as markets respond to a heavy overnight schedule of data and central bank risk events, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
USD mixed vs. G10 following Wednesday’s Fed-driven rally
"Their divergent individual performances are welcome following the uniform movement that we observed in response to Wednesday’s Fed, as Fed Chair Powell conveyed a decidedly neutral hold offering very little to a short-term rates market that had gone into the meeting pricing about 16bpts of easing for September and just shy of 50bpts by December. Markets are now down to pricing only 10bpts of easing for the next meeting (September) and only 35bpts by year end."
"The USD response has swift, broad, and brutal, sending the DXY to its highest level since late May. G10 performance from Wednesday’s close reveals some modest outperformance for the SEK, EUR, and AUD, limited movement in MXN and GBP, and underperformance for the CAD and JPY. The broader market tone is one of risk appetite, as US equity futures push to fresh record highs on the back of better than expected tech earnings while the US 10Y yield trades in a tight range around 4.35%. Crude is trading somewhat defensively from its recent high, fading from a local peak just above $70/bbl."
"Meanwhile, copper has cratered in response to President Trump’s exemption of refined metals from the 50% tariff on copper imports. Finally, gold has once again found support in the mid-$3200s around the lower end of its flat range from mid-April, staving off a bearish break as market participants eyed a possible extension of the recent decline that we’ve observed over the past week or so. The passing of the Fed will allow markets to shift their focus back to the data, specifically the 8:30am ET release of PCE inflation as well as jobless claims, ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls. There are no scheduled Fed speakers."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1450 ahead of US data
EUR/USD loses its traction and retreats below 1.1450 after a short-lasting recovery attempt in the early European session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground on strong US data and hawkish Fed tone, capping the pair's upside. Investors await the next batch of US data.
GBP/USD drops to fresh multi-month low near 1.3200
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since mid-May near 1.3200. The US Dollar regathers its strength after a technical correction, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot as investors await mid-tier data releases.
Gold clings to recovery gains near $3,300
After losing about 1.5% on Wednesday, Gold recovers modestly and stays in positive territory at around $3,300 on Thursday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield corrects lower after rising sharply on hawkish Fed tone and upbeat US data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation, while positive funding rates and rising bullish bets add to the bullish case.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.