So much for the July 21st deadline. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) slumped on the 35% tariff headlines when they hit overnight but quickly steadied as it became clear that USMCA exemptions (for around 40% of Canadian exports to the US) remain intact, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
Tariff threat raises the stakes
"The CAD (and other markets) may also take some solace in the fact that the legal appeal against some of the president’s tariff powers is working its way through the courts (with a likely decision before the end of the month). PM Carney responded that Canada would continue to engage with the US as it worked towards the revised August 1 deadline. While the CAD has steadied, the tariff threat raises the stakes ahead of this morning’s unemployment data."
"The CAD has been generally pulled around by the broader USD/market tone over a quiet week so far but will finally get a domestically-driven impulse with the labour market update. The street does not expect the impulse to be positive, however, with the consensus call a 10k drop in jobs and a further uptick in the unemployment rate to 7.1% (back to August 2021 levels). Scotia is anticipating a 10K rise and steady unemployment (7.0%)."
"Better than consensus results should allow the CAD to extend its rebound from the overnight low a little further. The jump in the USD overnight through the low 1.37s adds a little technical backing to the broader tone in funds in the short run but the charts also reflect consistent USD selling pressure above 1.37 this week. Support is likely to be firm on dips to the 1.3650 area for now. Resistance is 1.3735/50."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1700 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD stays under pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. The pair is weighed by fading EU-US trade deal hopes as US President Trump is set to send a tariff letter to the European Union later in the day. Sustained haven demand for the US Dollar adds to EUR/USD's downside.
Meme coins to watch as Bitcoin hits record high
Meme coins Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Floki are positioned to extend gains as the weekly recovery reaches crucial resistance levels. The meme coins gain bullish momentum on the back of Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery run, hitting a new all-time high on Thursday.
Gold price flirts with weekly top near $3,340 amid sustained safe-haven buying
Gold price attracts some follow-through buying for the third straight day on Friday and climbs to the top end of its weekly range in the European session. In a dramatic escalation of the trade war, US President Donald Trump this week issued notices to a slew of trading partners and raised concerns about a global trade war.
Unemployment rate set to rise in Canada, reinforcing expectations of a BoC rate cut
Consensus among market participants projects a slight rise in Canada’s Unemployment Rate to 7.1% in June, up from 7.0% in May. Additionally, investors forecast the economy will add no jobs in the same month, reversing May’s 8.8K increase.
GBP/USD keeps the red near 1.3550 after UK data
GBP/USD keeps losses near 1.3550 in European trading on Friday. The pair faces headwinds from an unexpected UK economic contraction in May. Additionally, a broadly firmer US Dollar on rising trade tensions continues to undermine GBP/USD.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.