The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is little changed ahead of the 8.30ET August CPI release, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
CAD holds breath ahead of CPI data
“Headline inflation is forecast to be unchanged over the August month, pulling the year-on -year pace of price growth down to 2.1%. Core Median and Trim CPI measures are both called down 0.2 percentage points on the year to 2.2% and 2.5% respectively. Results in line with expectations will reflect the moderation in inflation tracking close to BoC expectations for Q3 so far, suggesting little need for the Bank to up the pace of easing.”
“Inevitably, a more aggressive move from the FOMC this week will spill over into domestic rate expectations to some degree but with 75bps of cuts already in the bag, BoC policymakers can remain measured. Note that Senior DG Rogers is speaking this evening at 18ET Meanwhile, a byelection loss in Montreal for the Liberal Party yesterday will increase pressure on the minority government in Ottawa as parliament returns from its summer break this week.”
“Spot remains range bound in the upper 1.35 area, with the market continuing to pivot around the 200-day MA (1.3587). The USD’s technical undertone remains firm but the lack of progress over the past week does suggest some loss of upward momentum. Short-term technical resistance remains 1.3635 (38.2% retracement of the USD’s August decline) and 1.3695 (50% Fibonacci). Support is 1.3550 (minor, last Monday’s low) and 1.3465.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.1100 after US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that Retail Sales rose 0.1% in August but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the Fed policy meeting.
GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.3200
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight channel near 1.3200 in the early American session on Tuesday. Rising bets for a 50 basis points Federal Reserve rate cut keep the US Dollar on the defensive and support the pair.
Gold retreats toward $2,570 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Tuesday and falls toward $2,570. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 3.6% ahead of the Fed's policy announcements on Wednesday, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Why the Fed is set to cut interest rates and what does that mean Premium
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday. This is a crucial event as it directly affects families and businesses in the United States (US) – but also abroad given the importance of the US as the world’s largest economy.
Bitcoin approaches its $56,000 support level
Bitcoin is approaching a crucial daily support level of $56,000, hinting at a possible recovery. Ethereum faced rejection from the resistance level, suggesting a downward trend with weak momentum. In contrast, Ripple has bounced above the 100-day EMA, indicating a continued upward trend.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.