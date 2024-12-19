The CAD has recovered about half of the post-FOMC drop seen yesterday afternoon. Political uncertainty is not exclusive to Canada, with a deal to avoid a US government shutdown at the weekend failing after President-elect Trump criticized the plan Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
CAD steadies on the day
“Lawmakers have limited time to come up with a workable alternative. At this point, a lengthy government shutdown seems unlikely but the issue is helping take some of the heat off the CAD, if only temporarily. Scope for CAD gains is limited by the weak risk backdrop and firmer US yields. USD dips to the low/mid 1.43s are likely to remain well supported for now.”
“The USD is consolidating yesterday’s solid gains. Spot has drifted back somewhat from Wednesday’s peak and short-term price signals are leaning bearish, with the market forming an “evening star” reversal pattern on the intraday candle chart.”
“USD losses may extend to test minor support at 1.4320 but a bullish alignment of trend strength signals on the short-, medium– and longterm oscillators suggest that scope for USD losses is limited.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
