CAD: Interest rate stability expected – Commerzbank

Commerzbank's report, written by Michael Pfister, indicates that the Bank of Canada is unlikely to change interest rates in the near term. The Canadian economy is slowly recovering, and inflation pressures are rising. The current market expectations suggest that the decision will have minimal impact on the Canadian Dollar.

Interest rate stability for CAD

"Today's interest rate decision should be straightforward for the Bank of Canada (BoC): there is little to suggest a change in interest rates. Last year, the BoC lowered interest rates to 2.25%, which is slightly into expansionary territory, and the real economy now appears to be recovering slowly from the shock of US tariffs."

"However, as this has now been fully priced into the market, the decision is likely to have only a small impact on the CAD."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)