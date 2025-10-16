TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

CAD holds narrow range – Scotiabank

CAD holds narrow range – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

It’s another day of limited movement for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) with the US Dollar (USD) plying a familiar range in the low 1.40 region, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

CAD remains susceptible to risk sentiment

"Price action yesterday was illustrative of the fact that external forces remain a key driver of CAD short-term sentiment, with shifts in US equities helping drive the CAD’s intraday performance."

"More broadly, news of more potential auto production shifts from Canada to the US will add to the gloom hanging over the currency and while the CAD continues to look very 'cheap' relative to our fair value assessment (1.3781 today), there is little sign of funds realigning itself with our equilibrium estimate."

"The intraday and daily charts continue to reflect some USD-negative price signals from earlier this week and while the USD has edged back from Tuesday’s peak of 1.4080 (which is marked by a bearish 'shooting star' candle signal on the daily chart), USD losses are very limited still. USD support remains 1.3970/75 and 1.3930."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD advances to daily highs around 1.1680

EUR/USD advances to daily highs around 1.1680

EUR/USD now picks up pace and confronts the region of recent tops around 1.1680 on Thursday. The pair’s daily uptick comes as the US dollar remains well offered as market participants continue to price in a dovish Fed and lingering US–China trade tensions. Moving forward, traders are now waiting to hear from ECB and Fed speakers for the next clues in direction.

GBP/USD: Upside capped by 1.3460

GBP/USD: Upside capped by 1.3460

GBP/USD maintains its bullish stance on Thursday, trading well north of 1.3400 the figure. Despite the move higher, gains in Cable appear so far limited by the 1.3460 zone. Earlier, firmer-than-expected UK data releases lend support to the British Pound alongside the continuation of the bearish bias in the Greenback.

Gold notches new record-high above $4,250

Gold notches new record-high above $4,250

Gold is holding on to its bullish tone for yet another day on Thursday, trading at a new all-time high above $4,250 per troy ounce. Ongoing worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US–China trade tensions, and broader geopolitical risks are all keeping demand strong for yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday.  Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines, seemingly unconvinced that the correction is over.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers