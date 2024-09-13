Lower US yields and narrower US/Canada spreads are weighing on USD/CAD, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
CAD is supported by narrower US/Canada spreads
“Spot is pressuring the upper 1.35 area where the USD has found support on a number of occasions over the past couple of sessions. Firmer risk appetite and higher crude are adding to CAD support at the margin. USD/CAD fair value has edged lower to 1.3592 this morning, reflecting the sweep of factors shifting back into the CAD’s favour.”
“Wholesale Sales for July are expected to fall 1.1% in the month, in line with the Statcan flash estimate released with the soft (-0.6%) June data. Spot trends look soft on the short-term chart and the USD’s move back under the 200-day MA continues to give the daily chart a softer look.”
“But the USD is generating support around 1.3565 on the short-term chart and trend indicators remain bullishly aligned on the intraday and daily DMI oscillators. The CAD will have to put in a bit more effort—i.e., crack support at 1.3565—to improve and have a run at the low 1.35s. Resistance is 1.3605/25.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1100 ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel slightly below 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Friday, following the sharp rebound seen on Thursday. The US economic docket will feature UoM Consumer Sentiment data for September.
GBP/USD holds pulls away from daily highs, holds above 1.3100
GBP/USD struggles to build on Thursday's gains but holds comfortably above 1.3100 in the early American session on Friday. Growing expectations for a large Fed rate cut at next week's meeting doesn't allow the USD to gather strength ahead of the weekend.
Gold climbs to new record-high above $2,570 as media revives debate over Fed rate cuts
Gold trades slightly below $2,570 after setting a new record-high of $2,573 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.7% as markets reassess the odds of a large Fed rate cut, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Bitcoin and Ethereum traders could watch this signal for the next bull run
Crypto mining is the process by which new Bitcoin and Ethereum enter circulation. Data from crypto intelligence tracker shows that wallets of Bitcoin and Ethereum miners noted a decline in their holdings of the assets in the first half of the year.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.