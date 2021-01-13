BYND Stock Price: Beyond Meat Inc finishes the trading session strong after a rocky end to 2020

- NASDAQ:BYND gained 3.32% as broader markets continued to surge.
- Beyond Meat provides local restaurants with patties to offer free meat-free alternative breakfast sandwiches.
- A looming IPO from a rival could add some spice to the alternative meat industry.
NASDAQ:BYND has started to bounce back from a tumultuous end to 2020 as the stock saw a near 16% drop in its price levels over the last month. On Tuesday, shares gained 3.32% as the global markets rebounded ahead of an anticipated stimulus package from the American government that should help keep the economy afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond Meat is still negative over the past 52-weeks and is trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages as the stock continues its downward trajectory into 2021.
To help give the struggling restaurant industry a boost, Beyond Meat has provided dozens of small businesses around the country its products to offer free meat-free alternative breakfast sandwiches to start 2021. The new year is often a time where people make new resolutions to eat healthier and dedicate more effort into improving their health, so Beyond Meat is capitalizing on this while also helping to prop up restaurants who have barely made it through the pandemic. Beyond Meat needs all the good publicity it can get after yet another recent analyst downgrade that is battering its Wall Street credibility.
BYND stock forecast
It is difficult to see where Beyond Meat will go in 2021, but the current trajectory sees the stock continuing to fall as the novelty seems to be wearing off. There is also the imminent IPO of chief rival Impossible Foods which has stated it is looking to go public at some point this year. While this should not necessarily affect Beyond Meat’s performance, there was an appealing angle where it was the only stock to own for the plant-based meat sector until now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from 1.22 amid fresh dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading just under 1.22, as the dollar edges higher. It is still trading above Tuesday's levels. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde said that some of the uncertainty has cleared.
GBP/USD rises to 1.37 amid dollar weakness, BOE hawkishness
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, just shy of the 2021 peak. The dollar is retreating alongside falling bond yields while the pound holds onto gains related to the BOE's reluctance to set negative rates. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, around $1860 region
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session amid a softer tone around the USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the greenback and benefitted the non-yielding metal. The bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven commodity.
US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away
Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
US Dollar Index gains traction around the 90.00 level
The dollar, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), looks to leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and keeps gyrating around the 90.00 area on Wednesday.