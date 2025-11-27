Business confidence hits highest level in 11 years — ANZ Business Outlook

Business confidence as measured by ANZ's Business Outlook (ANZBO) survey for November has hit its highest level in 11 years.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said on Thursday that the improvement in sentiment "is rooted in an improvement in experienced activity, not just hope”.

Business confidence climbed another 9 points from 58 to 67 in November, while expected own activity rose 8 points to a net 53%, also the highest in more than a decade.

Market reaction

The NZD/USD pair is gaining 0.34% on the day to trade at 0.5710, at the press time.