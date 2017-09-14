BuBa's Weidmann: Deflation fears have largely disappeared

BuBa's Weidmann: Deflation fears have largely disappearedBy Eren Sengezer
Dr. Jens Weidmann, President of the German Bundesbank, delivered his speech titled "The monetary policy after the crisis," with the key quotes found below:
- Governing Council must pay attention not to miss the right timing for monetary policy normalization
- Deflation fears have largely disappeared
- Given the dampened price increase, an expansive focus on monetary policy in the euro area remains appropriate
- It is clear that the monetary policy of the euro area will remain exceptionally accommodating even after the end of the net purchases under the bond purchase program
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.