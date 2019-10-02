Brussels Ready To Bypass Boris Johnson And Grant A Brexit Extension – Times

- European Union is ready to grant another Brexit delay.
- European leaders are on standby to hold an emergency Brexit summit in the last week of the month.
The times is reporting that the European Union is ready to grant another Brexit delay even if the letter making a request for an extension beyond October 31 is not signed by the prime minister.
European leaders are on standby to hold an emergency Brexit summit in the last week of the month if Boris Johnson fails to get a new withdrawal agreement past the House of Commons in the next two weeks.
Under the terms of the Benn act, the government must ask for a further extension to the Article 50 process if he does not have Commons approval for a new agreement or the support of MPs for a no-deal Brexit by October 19.
- Mr Johnson has said repeatedly that he will not comply with the legislation.
