Friday was an exciting day for the Brazilian real. It began with the news that the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) had intervened in the spot market to the tune of USD 1.5 billion to support the Brazilian real. The reason given by outgoing Governor Campos Neto was that the intervention was made to offset the effects of the regular rebalancing of the MSCI index. This is expected to lead to BRL outflows this month, Commerzbank’s FX strategist Michael Pfister notes.
BSB confuses market players
“We remain skeptical that the BCB is sending the right signal. Almost as if it wanted to make it clear that there was no fundamental reason for the intervention. The central bank chief tried to capture market expectations on Friday by stressing that any rate hikes would be ‘gradual’. Expectations had taken on a life of their own in recent months. The market is now pricing in just about 100 basis points of rate hikes over the next three months, with further hikes to follow.”
“Friday saw more news on the budget, although not too many details have been released yet, but it seems that policymakers are focusing on increasing revenues rather than reducing spending. This has caused some concern in the market. While the details of the budget plan remain to be seen, there are concerns that the authorities will not use the new budget to reassure the market, but rather to deliver a plan that is not yet fully developed.”
“The BCB later announced that it was offering additional FX swaps in its regular swap auction to sell an additional USD 1.5bn and support the BRL. It was not entirely clear whether the swap auction had been planned all along and was intended to work in conjunction with the original spot action, or whether it had been announced at short notice to capture the renewed BRL depreciation in response to Neto's comments and the budget hints.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady slightly above 1.1050
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range slightly above 1.1050 on the first trading day of September. The US Dollar struggles to build on the previous week's gains as trading conditions remain thin, with US markets remaining closed on Labor Day.
GBP/USD trades in tight channel below 1.3150
GBP/USD moves sideways below 1.3150 in the second half of the day on Monday. Financial markets in the US remain closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday, not allowing the pair to make a decisive move in either direction.
Gold fluctuates at around $2,500 to start the week
Gold struggles to find direction on Monday as it continues to move up and down at around $2,500. Later in the week, key macroeconomic data releases from the US, including August PMI figures and the jobs report, could trigger the next big action in XAU/USD.
Tron price is set for a decline as technical indicators show bearish momentum
Tron (TRX) retested its resistance barrier and declined 6.1% last week. In the Asian session on Monday, it trades at $0.1557. Tron's price action suggests a decline ahead, as the bearish divergence in technical indicators shows.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.