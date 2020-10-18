British officials prepared to water down Boris Johnson’s lawbreaking Brexit legislation

In additional news from the weekend that is likely to be priced into the pound, British officials are prepared to water down Boris Johnson’s controversial lawbreaking Brexit legislation.
This is a move that could revive failing talks with the European Union, according to people familiar with the matter, as reported by Bloomberg.
The news follows expectations that the Brexit negotiations will resume within days.
Michael Gove confirmed that despite Downing Street’s tough rhetoric the door remained “ajar” on re-engagement.
The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, will hold a video conference call with his British counterpart, David Frost, on Monday afternoon to discuss the structure of future talks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
