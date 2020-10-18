British officials prepared to water down Boris Johnson’s lawbreaking Brexit legislation

In additional news from the weekend that is likely to be priced into the pound, British officials are prepared to water down Boris Johnson’s controversial lawbreaking Brexit legislation.

This is a move that could revive failing talks with the European Union, according to people familiar with the matter, as reported by Bloomberg.

The news follows expectations that the Brexit negotiations will resume within days.

Michael Gove confirmed that despite Downing Street’s tough rhetoric the door remained “ajar” on re-engagement.

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, will hold a video conference call with his British counterpart, David Frost, on Monday afternoon to discuss the structure of future talks.