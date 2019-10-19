Brexit: UK PM Boris Johnson says he will not ask for a Brexit extension

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he will not ask the EU for an extension. The PM added that he will tell EU leaders that he thinks there should be no delay. Johnson may be taken to the court.

Members of the opposition have criticized his words. The Benn Act requires the government to ask for an extension but he may claim that he will not "negotiate it."

Johnson responded to the vote in parliament to approve the Letwin amendment which forces the UK to ask an extension even if the Brexit vote passes.