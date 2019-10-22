Brexit: PM Johnson to accept a ten-day Brexit delay if he loses programme motion tonight - FT

According to George Parker, political editor for The Financial Times, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to accept a ten-day Brexit delay beyond the October 31st deadline if he loses the programme motion tonight.

"But only if EU says it’s the final, final extension. “They won’t do that - so in practice we’ll pull the bill,” says No 10 source," Parker added, via Twitter.

The British Pound reacted positively to these comments and the GBP/USD pair pulled away from daily lows, which was last seen trading at 1.2950, down 0.06% on the day.