The Telegraph put out another news today and is gearing up the markets for some hard Brexit talk from UK Prime Minister on Tuesday that the 'Media Group say will fall in as a 12 point Brexit plan.

"The Prime Minister will say that Britain is quitting the single market and although she will be less explicit on the issue of the customs union, her remarks will make clear that after Brexit the UK will no longer be a member," wrote Peter Dominiczak, political editor of the Telegraph.

The keynote speech and the 12-point plan for Brexit is likely to send the pound lower as PM May vows that the UK will not have "partial" membership of the EU "that leaves us half-in, half-out" and subsequently, this will expose the UK to huge economic uncertainties. However, those hoping for a softer Brexit or not one at all will be looking out for the result of the Supreme Court that delivers a ruling this week on whether Theresa May has the power to trigger Article 50 using a royal prerogative, rather than by an Act of Parliament - March 31 of 2017 is the deadline that the PM had set for invoking Article 50 by notifying the European Council of Britain's intention to leave the EU.

The article in the Telegraph ecnded with a slice of May's optimisim when she recent said, “I want us to be a truly Global Britain – the best friend and neighbour to our European partners, but a country that reaches beyond the borders of Europe too. A country that gets out into the world to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike.”