Brexit: DUP: Anything that traps N. Ireland in EU as rest of UK leaves will not have our support

Commenting on the joint statement published by the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom on latest Brexit talks, Arlene Foster, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), in a statement said that it is important the EU understands that to maximise chances of a deal, there will need to be clear acceptance of the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2680, adding 1.9% on the day. Below are some additional quotes from the statement, as reported by Reuters.

"We will only ever consider supporting arrangements that are in Northern Ireland's long-term economic and constitutional interests."

"We are regularly in touch with the Prime Minister and as a result, he is aware of our views."

"Anything that traps Northern Ireland in the European Union, whether single market or customs union, as the rest of the UK leaves will not have our support."