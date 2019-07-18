Brent technical analysis: Rising channel breakdown confirmed

Brent's daily chart shows a rising channel breakdown.

MACD about to turn bearish, RSI below 50.

Deeper losses toward $62.10 likely.

Brent oil closed 1.21% lower at $63.58 on Wednesday, confirming a downside break of an ascending channel on the daily chart.

The bullish channel breakdown is backed by a below-50 reading on the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) and the bearish crossover of the 5- and 10-day moving averages.

Further, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram is about to cross below zero. That would further confirm a bearish reversal.

As a result, Brent risks falling to support at $62.10 (July 3 low) in the short-term. As of now, a barrel of Brent is changing hands at $63.86 per barrel.

Note that a positive divergence of the relative strength index is seen on the 4-hour chart. So, prices may rise to levels above $64.00 before resuming the drop toward $62.10.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Pivot points