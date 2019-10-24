Brent oil: Off three-week highs, but remains above key support

- Brent oil has backed off from three weeks highs above $61.00 hit on Wednesday.
- Prices are holding above the 50-day average support.
- Upside could be capped by a slowdown in the major oil-importing nations.
Brent Oil has pulled back from three-week highs registered on Wednesday but is holding well above the 50-day moving average (MA) at $60.53.
The black gold rallied by 2.55% on Wednesday, the biggest single-day gain since Sept. 4, on a surprise drop in the US crude inventories.
The US Energy Information Administration reported that oil inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 18 – the first drop in six weeks. Further, oil supplies from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 18.
Markets were expecting an increase in inventories by 4.7 million barrels.
The better-than-expected data pushed oil higher to $61.28, a level last seen on Sept. 30. As of writing, a barrel of Brent is changing hands at $60.74.
Looking forward, Brent could rise to $61.68 (100-day MA) if the ongoing pullback reverses from the 50-day MA support. That said, observers believe the upside is limited, as big oil importers like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are witnessing an economic slowdown.
Technical levels
Brent Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|61.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.8
|Daily SMA50
|60.72
|Daily SMA100
|61.72
|Daily SMA200
|64.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.42
|Previous Daily Low
|58.98
|Previous Weekly High
|60.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.37
|Previous Monthly High
|69.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.