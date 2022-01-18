Update: Official press release: "Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion, inclusive of Activision Blizzard's net cash". Activision (ATVI) stock closed at $65.39 on Friday.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Microsoft (MSFT) is close to a deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI).
Gaming stocks have spiked on the news, while Microsoft's shares have fallen slightly. Activision shares are now halted for news.
Microsoft Stock News
Microsoft (MSFT) shares are trading at $303, down 2%.
Activision Blizzard Stock Forecast
Activision is trading at $90, up 37%, but the stock is halted under thge news pending code.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1400 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure on Tuesday and trades below 1.1400 with the risk-averse market environment allowing the greenback to outperform its rivals. Investors pay close attention to US Treasury bond yields. NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index will be the only data featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD tests 1.3600 pressured by souring market mood
GBP/USD continues to edge lower ahead of the American session and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.3600. The broad-based dollar strength on risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot on Tuesday.
Gold pares early losses, continues to trade below $1,820
Gold dropped toward $1,800 during the European trading hours but reversed its direction in the early American session. US Treasury bond yields are retreating after the dismal US data, causing the dollar to lose some strength.
ETH plans to restart new bull rally
Ethereum price witnessed a minor uptrend as it bounced off a crucial support level. This bull rally failed to catch traction, leading to a steep correction back to the aforementioned foothold.
NIO Inc looks for rebound as it establishes its US headquarters
NYSE: NIO had a down year to say the least in 2021, but a long list of positive catalysts are providing some nice tailwinds as we head into 2022.