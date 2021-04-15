Breaking: US Retail Sales rebound sharply in March, up 9.8%

Retail Sales in the US surged by 9.8% in March to $619.1 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Thursday. This reading followed February's contraction of 2.7% and surpassed the market expectation of 5.9% by a wide margin.

"Total sales for the January 2021 through March 2021 period were up 14.3% from the same period a year ago," the publication further read.

Additionally, Retail Sales Control Group jumped to +6.9% from -3.4% during the same period.

Market reaction

The greenback's reaction to this report was largely muted and the US Dollar Index was last seen trading flat on the day at 91.62.