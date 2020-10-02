Breaking: US President Trump hospitalized

US President Trump has been taken to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, according to several news feeds, amid having a fever.

After early tweeting that he and wife Melania contracted COVID-19, the US President was reported to have "mild symptoms." Concerns about his health mounted throughout the day after over 15-hours of Twitter's silence.

The dismal sentiment triggered by the news and the absence of details on his condition were overshadowed by hopes for a stimulus aid package, ahead of Wall Street's close.

White House´s spokeswoman said that Trump remains in charge, and that his powers have not been transferred to Pence, who tested negative.

The news came with markets closed and is quite negative. Weekend developments awaited.