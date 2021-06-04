Breaking: US Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 559,000 in May, USD weakens modestly

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 559,000 in May, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading followed April's print of 278,000 (revised from 266,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 650,000.
Follow our live coverage of the US jobs report and the market reaction.
Further details of the report showed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.8% from 6.1% and the U-6 Unemployment Rate edged lower to 10.2% from 10.4%
Moreover, the Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 0.2%, and the Labor Force Participation Rate fell to 61.6% from 61.7%.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the greenback weakened modestly against its major rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar ındex was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 90.32.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as tensions mount
All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off virus fears
GBP/USD feels less pressure and bounces off 1.4. Nevertheless, the dollar remains bid after upbeat US data on Thursday ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off virus fears
GBP/USD feels less pressure and bounces off 1.4. Nevertheless, the dollar remains bid after upbeat US data on Thursday ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.