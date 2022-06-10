- US CPI rose to 8.6% YoY in May, higher than expected.
- Markets saw a hawkish reaction to the data.
The annual pace of inflation in the US rose to 8.6% in May according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics on Friday. That was above the expected reading of 8.3%. MoM, the headline inflation rate was 1.0%, well above the expected rise to 0.7% from 0.3% back in April.
Core measures of the CPI also came in hotter than expected. YoY, core prices were up 6.0%, above the expected drop to 5.9% from 6.2% a month earlier. MoM, the rise in core prices was also higher than expected at 0.6% and unchanged versus one month ago, versus expectations for a drop to 0.5%.
Market Reaction
In response to the hotter-than-forecast US inflation figures, markets saw an immediate hawkish reaction, with the US dollar and US yields spiking, while US equity index futures and rate-sensitive assets like gold and crypto came under pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0600 on hot US inflation data
EUR/USD has continued to push lower and touched its lowest level in three weeks near 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI climbed to 8.6% in May, surpassing the market expectation of 8.3%, and allowed the dollar to continue to gather strength.
GBP/USD plunges below 1.2400 after US CPI data
GBP/USD has extended its slide in the early American session and declined below 1.2400. The greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the back of the May inflation data, which revealed that the annual CPI rose to 8.6% from 8.3%.
Gold renews multi-week lows below $1,830
Gold touched its weakest level since May 19 below $1,830 on Friday after the US data showed that the Consumer Price Index surprisingly rose in May. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to push higher on the inflation report, further weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!