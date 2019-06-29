Finally, the verdict is out from the much-await Trump-Xi trade talks, with the US President Trump announcing that he had an excellent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump noted: Negotiations with China are continuing adding he thinks “we are back on track” with China.

On the revived of hopes a US-China trade deal, the anti-risk Yen may witness a bearish opening gap on Monday that could drive USD/JPY back towards the 109.04 levels (50-day SMA). The higher-yielding Antipodeans (China proxies) could extend their bullish momentum. Meanwhile, gold prices could drop back towards the key 1380 support zone.